Research and Markets’ latest Doors and Windows Market Growth Forecasts to 2030 guide offers suppliers with a comprehensive report on where the industry is heading in the seven years leading up to the new decade.

The report is sorted by type (windows and doors), application (swinging, sliding, folding, revolving, others) and by material (wood, metal and plastic) and countries to 2030, with three post-pandemic growth scenarios – low case, reference case and high growth case – all included.

Research and Markets indicates the report can also be customised depending on each supplier and their needs, with six regions studied and forecasted throughout.

The study presents detailed insights into key door and window market trends, drivers, challenges, industry attractiveness, opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, and market news and developments, and gives unparalleled insights into global and regional markets.

The analysis of the market begins in 2018 and discusses key competitive factors for boosting market shares are discussed in detail throughout. The comprehensive study looks at the potential challenges faced by companies within the industry are also located within the report.

Innovation into new types, applications, and end-user industries is critical to advancements in the Doors and Windows industry. The report identifies the most prominent types and applications of Doors and Windows and presents the growth potential of each of them.

To find out more about the report, click here.