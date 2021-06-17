Architecture firm, Rothelowman has designed an 18-storey build-to-rent building with longevity in mind in Fisherman’s Bend in Melbourne.

Rothelowman’s Principal Stuart Marsland says that the building emphasises a solidity in response to the robust older industrial architectural forms found in the South Melbourne area, with durable, high-quality materials such as concrete, glass and polished metal employed at ground level.

“In a build-to-rent development, there are different design aspects to consider as the building owner approaches material selection with a long-term perspective. The building needs to remain the most desirable place in the neighbourhood for new residents for many years.

“Montague Square has been designed with the tenants, and the long-term use of the building in mind: generously proportioned spaces, higher than standard ceiling heights and multiple large communal spaces ensure the building’s enduring desirability”, says Marsland.

The streetscape takes on an almost civic nature, with the generosity of internal spaces captured in the scale of the podium spaces. An additional 1000sqm of retail and office space was also incorporated to enhance commercial viability of the project and add amenity to benefit residents.

“Our main focus was to create a living community within the building, which is why we have included a rooftop garden, a split-level resident lounge, podium walking track and a spacious lobby with a mezzanine”, says Marsland.

Montague Square is also the first development that Rothelowman has delivered under the updated Better Apartments Design Standards requirements, outlined by the Victorian Government to improve the living standards at apartment buildings.

“The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at Montague Square are generous in size, with all residents able to enjoy views of the city and bay from spacious balconies. More than 50 percent of the apartments have corner locations, providing plenty of natural light”, Marsland notes.

Image: Supplied