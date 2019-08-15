Logo
Bleutech Park Las Vegas
Las Vegas to host world's first smart mini-city

Las Vegas, Nevada is set to become home to the world’s first smart mini-city.
Las Vegas, Nevada is set to become home to the world’s first smart mini-city.

The US$7.5 billion project, Bleutech Park, will turn the area into a net-zero insular mini-city, designed to function as its own high-tech biome.

Bleutech Park will house mixed-use developments complete with workforce housing, offices, retail, ultra-luxury residential, hotel and entertainment spaces. It will include technologies such as renewable energy from solar/wind/water/kinetic sources, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), the Internet of Things (IoT), supertrees and self-healing concrete.

Real Estate Trust Bleutech Park Properties says the site will become “a living, breathing blueprint”.

The aim is to create a city with pioneering energy generation and storage, waste-heat recovery, water purification, on-site waste treatment and localised air cleaning.

The city will also be connected by a network of ‘supertrees’ that will support a 95 percent reduction in imported water consumption, while improving the area’s biodiversity.

Construction is set to begin in December this year, to be completed over a six-year period.

