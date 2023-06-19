Sam Crawford Architects’ design for the Blacktown Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), located in the Western Sydney Parklands, has officially opened, with the facility recognised as the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Imagined as six finger-like elongated sheds, the shelter is able to house up to 380 dogs and cats at one time. SCA Director Sam Crawford says the health and wellbeing of both animals and staff was paramount to the design.

“BARC is designed for the well-being of animals and staff. The state-of-the-art facilities are designed to improve animal health and to increase community acceptance and adoption of impounded animals. This is achieved through our design that connects animals and humans to nature,” he says.

“It was a juggling act to balance the highly technical requirements of animal welfare, the diverse needs of cats and dogs, with the desire for a safe and welcoming building for staff and visitors. We undertook extensive international research, and our design is benchmarked against world’s best practice in animal welfare.

Each shed interacts with the surrounding landscape, with all of them serving a different function, kennels, a cattery, vet facilities and back of house. Animals have clear sightlines to the outdoors, ensuring they are able to see nature and people outside, minimising stress and providing comfort. The buildings are connected via walkways that allow for different animal movement pathways – receiving, assessment, stray reclaim and surrender, adoption, and most importantly, separating dogs and cats.

“Maximising the connection with nature is such an important part of the design. For the animals obviously, but also as relief for staff compassion-fatigue, and to balance the necessary hard surfaces required for hygiene and durability. It also de-institutionalises the spaces and makes them feel more welcoming,” Crawford continues.

Durable, hygienic materials and bold colour schemes define much of the design, with dogs able to view the outdoors or have it screened off pending the need to withdraw. Climate and ventilation were also a major consideration.

The spacious, light-filled reception is characterised by its sweeping roof and straightforward circulation. Viewing rooms are located within the space, as well as a function area. Cats are located in multicoloured rooms consisting of sleeping boxes and climbing gyms. Another building houses a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital and cattery able to tend to injuries and desexing. A staff-only building is utilised for animal admission, waste management, bulk storage, food preparation, grooming and laundering.

“We engaged artist and colourist Lymesmith to create a bold colour scheme, which resulted in each of the six buildings delineated by the colours of a unique ‘native bird ambassador’,” says SCA Associate Director Gabrielle Pelletier.

“In addition, the ‘Bird Screen’, a 100 metre-long, abstract artwork of brightly multicoloured vertical blades, references local birds fluttering through the bush, and identifies and links the six buildings. The colours assist with way-finding, but also inject some fun, uplifting staff and visitor experiences, in a venue typology that traditionally can feel a bit cold and impersonal.”

A number of resilient, shade-giving and low maintenance plantations have been made around the facility. The landscape acts as bio-filtration at multiple points, promoting stormwater absorption across the site. Fun facts about cats and dogs are inscribed into pavements to educate the public. A 99 kWh solar PV array and a well cross-ventilated floorplan headline the list of sustainable implementations.

“The post-covid period has seen increases in stray and surrendered animals and we are pleased to see that our design has maximised the opportunity for rehabilitation and adoption of dogs and cats, with delighted new pet owners now walking out the door every day,” Crawford concludes.