'sleepy residential hollow'
PTW designs landmark apartment development in ‘sleepy residential area'

Designed by PTW Architects, The Parade at West Ryde will offer 150 apartments across three buildings of varying heights.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

03 Nov 2021

The_Parade_Kitchen_apartment_interiors.jpg

The apartment interiors are contemporary, streamlined and come in light or dark colour options

The_Parade_Kitchen_apartment_interiors

The_Parade_Living_winter_garden.jpg

Many of the apartments feature a spacious winter garden as a seamless extension to the living area

The_Parade_Living_winter_garden

The_Parade_Toilet_suite.jpg

The bathrooms are designed to deliver an impression of clean, simple and uncluttered living

The_Parade_Toilet_suite

Landmark-apartment-development-in-West-Ryde-1732009331.png

Located only 16 kilometres north-west of downtown Sydney, West Ryde has all the modern conveniences that Sydneysiders expect – shopping centres and boutique retail strips, restaurants, schools, medical facilities, entertainment venues and great train and bus networks.

Many of the apartments feature a spacious winter garden, which can double as another dining area and offers great views.

The neighbourhood’s brick buildings inform The Parade’s design with six-storey brick bases anchoring the development. The brick bases are topped with curved, glazed levels that are slightly set back and almost disappear into the background.

The development is conveniently located close to transport, cafes and the West Ryde Marketplace, with the West Ryde station just a few minutes’ walk away.

The six-storey building in The Parade forms part of the New South Wales Government’s Future Directions program.

The Parade is expected to be completed by 2024.

Images: West Ryde - The Parade | Image credit: The Two Artisans (TTA)

