Designed by PTW Architects, The Parade at West Ryde will offer 150 apartments across three buildings of varying heights.

Located only 16 kilometres north-west of downtown Sydney, West Ryde has all the modern conveniences that Sydneysiders expect – shopping centres and boutique retail strips, restaurants, schools, medical facilities, entertainment venues and great train and bus networks.

Many of the apartments feature a spacious winter garden, which can double as another dining area and offers great views.

The neighbourhood’s brick buildings inform The Parade’s design with six-storey brick bases anchoring the development. The brick bases are topped with curved, glazed levels that are slightly set back and almost disappear into the background.

The development is conveniently located close to transport, cafes and the West Ryde Marketplace, with the West Ryde station just a few minutes’ walk away.

The six-storey building in The Parade forms part of the New South Wales Government’s Future Directions program.

The Parade is expected to be completed by 2024.

Images: West Ryde - The Parade | Image credit: The Two Artisans (TTA)