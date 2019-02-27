Landmark St Kilda pub has been redesigned

Landmark St Kilda pub, the Village Belle Hotel, has been reimagined by Techne Architecture + Design.

The new design contrasts a contemporary beer garden, enclosed in operable glazing and steel framing, with a restoration of the original Victorian elements of the pub.

Techne collaborated with industrial designer Tilt to produce a custom 200sqm glass operable roof for the pub. The roof draws natural light into the beer garden while allowing climate control throughout changing weather and seasons.

This design has greatly increased the headroom clearance possible in large, open areas of the garden.

“It’s the perfect all-weather space that can be turned to hot or cold water, sunshine or rain,” says Techne director Nick Travers.

The Village Belle’s public bar, a wedge-shaped room in the corner of the building, looks to the traditional aspects of an old-fashioned front bar. The space has been redesigned to meet the demands of the contemporary hospitality industry, however.

Internally, there is a lot of variation between rooms and a flow is established between the front bar and – upstairs – function rooms, lounge bar areas and a large external balcony.