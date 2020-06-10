Landcom unveils $40m Lachlan’s Line bridge

Landcom has unveiled the Lachlan’s Line pedestrian and cycleway bridge that connects the Lachlan’s Line urban village to North Ryde Metro Station and surrounding business parks.

Landcom CEO John Brogden says the $40 million, 170m Lachlan’s Line Bridge, weighs 335 tonnes and required specially designed cranes to lift each segment weighing between 47 and 109 tonnes into place.

“The design and installation of the Lachlan’s Line Bridge has been an incredible feat of modern engineering and fabricated here locally in Sydney from Australian steel,” says Brogden.

“We understand the Lachlan’s Line Bridge to be globally unique due to its flat-plate steel construction that twists and turns, requiring 14km of welding and specially developed software to progress its delivery from design to construction.”

Anthony Roberts, the state member for Lane Cove, says the Lachlan’s Line Bridge, which features a beautiful and unique ‘helix’ design, creates an iconic entry to the Lachlan’s Line precinct, while also providing missing walking and cycling connections to the surrounding Ryde community.

“The Lachlan’s Line Bridge will provide safe access across the busy M2 and Delhi Road motorways to local retail shops and jobs, and a convenient link to the North Ryde Metro Station which encourages residents to leave the car at home and access ‘turn-up-and-go’ public transport.”

The completion of the Lachlan’s Line Bridge marks the final piece of enabling infrastructure to be delivered in the estate by Landcom, with the new contemporary urban village on track to providing approximately 2,700 homes for around 5,000 residents in close proximity to jobs, shops, and transport.

Image: Supplied