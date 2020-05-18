Laing O'Rourke and Asite lead Bushfire Recovery Program

Following their long-standing partnership, Asite‘s Common Data Environment will assist Laing O’Rourke’s Bushfire Recovery Program in New South Wales, Australia.

Laing O’Rourke will lead the clean-up operation following the bushfires that devastated much of New South Wales.

Asite’s platform will support the project throughout its duration, providing information management capabilities, ensuring collaboration, accuracy and security. The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-2020.

Atit Patel, Asite SVP for APAC says, “The work being undertaken by the Federal and State Governments, and Laing O’Rourke marked the beginning of the recovery from the devastating bushfires."

"Here at Asite, we are proud to be part of the clean-up and rebuilding process, and are honored our platform will be utilized to work on this important project that has impacted so many people’s lives and the environment."

"We’re continuing to work quickly, efficiently and safely with Laing O’Rourke to ensure the people

affected can rebuild as quickly as possible.”

The project, jointly funded by the Federal and State Governments, will focus on the clean-up of damaged residential and commercial structures and infrastructure.

Laing O’Rourke began work on the project in February 2020, with teams on the ground working with affected communities across the region.

Working with the Public Works Advisory to use local suppliers and contractors during the operation is one of the key project requirements set out by the two Governments in an effort to maximise local knowledge and expertise, and assist the economic recovery of the communities.

The bushfires destroyed 2,399 homes and destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 buildings throughout New South Wales.

This project, led by the Australian arm of Laing O’Rourke will mark an important step in the rebuilding process.

Asite’s platform will be utilised to ensure all project information is held in a single centralized repository, providing project stakeholders with the ability to access, edit, track and manage all information assets in one location.

The solution will also greatly reduce the risk of data loss as information is maintained within a full audit trail throughout the lifecycle of the project.