Lady-tradies increase Australia’s economic growth

Research conducted by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has indicated that Australia could potentially increase its economic growth by $25b over the next 10 years.

In 2014, Beth Moresi, who now owns her own company BethBuilds, traded her work in fashion for a world of building, construction and the stigma’s tied to being a female in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“I’ve always had a passion for being hands on in my work and building something really beautiful,” says Beth Moresi.

“Acknowledging women’s place in construction and how integral it is to the industry is long overdue, and its down to innovative, reputable brands such as Blundstone that work tremendously hard to showcase what we do in the industry.”

“Women have an extremely valuable but most importantly, equally role in the construction sector and I am so grateful to have found a profession I love.”

Building and construction is the nation’s second largest industry, but with women currently making up only 11 percent of the industry’s total workforce and only 1 percent of building trades.

However, it is estimated that by 2022, women in the building and construction industry are expected to make up a staggering 46.8% of the workforce.