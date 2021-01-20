La Trobe sports stadium scores top sustainability ratings

The sports stadium built as part of La Trobe University’s Sports Park development, has been awarded Australia’s first ‘6 Star Green Star Design and As Built v1.2 certified rating’ for a sports building by the Green Building Council Australia (GBCA).

Designed by Warren & Mahoney Architects and built by ADCO, the sports stadium was completed in January 2020. The sports facility also includes an indoor stadium with six multipurpose highball courts, a teaching and research building with world-class sport science and analytics research laboratories, and office space for commercial tenants.

Among the many environmental features integrated into the stadium were 1,104 high specification (470W) solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof amounting to 519 kW, and capable of generating about 724,000 kWh/year. The PV system generates enough renewable energy to meet the entire stadium’s electrical demand as well as the rest of the campus for net positive operation.

Additionally, the structural design significantly reduced embodied carbon, with a 15 per cent reduction demonstrated due to the structural efficiency of the court design. About 16 per cent of the building by cost features accredited sustainable products including furniture, flooring and ceiling panels, exceeding GBCA’s criteria and achieving innovation points.

Water-efficient fixtures and controls with rainwater capture and reuse, native landscaping, natural ventilation, local procurement, water-sensitive urban design, integrated waste management, green grounds-keeping operations and a white roof to reflect the sun and reduce the urban heat island effect also contribute to the stadium’s green credentials.

La Trobe dean – School of Allied Health, Human Services and Sport, Professor Russell Hoye observed that the sports stadium had transformed students’ experiences and was a valuable community asset with more than 10,000 visitors expected each week.

“The La Trobe Sports Park is now home to 26 sports clubs, the Northern Football Netball League, Softball Australia and Softball Victoria, and planning is underway to become home base for the Matildas, Football Victoria and Rugby Victoria.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’ve been able to create this incredible facility while remaining true to La Trobe’s values of being sustainable, protecting our environment and aiming to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2029,” he added.

The new stadium is an important component of the University’s ambitious plan to transform its Melbourne Campus in Bundoora into a University City of the Future. All newly constructed buildings at La Trobe are certified at a minimum rating of 5 Star Green Star under GBCA’s building rating system.