JCB's $100m La Trobe Uni accommodation

JCB Architects and Multiplex, has begun construction on La Trobe University’s new student accommodation, which is the largest mass timber building in Victoria.

“[The site will be] utilising 4500 cubic metres of Cross Laminated and GluLam timber to form part of La Trobe’s ambitious plan to transform its Bundoora campus into a University City of the future,” according to JCB Architects.

The site will entail two separate six-story radial buildings enveloping a central courtyard, which is shaped to respect the existing campus’ gum trees.

One to six bed apartments are accompanied by study areas, student kitchens and large communal spaces.

“The design aims to foster residential life and campus communities by reducing a large scale development into finer grain and human scale experiences.”

The building is set to achieve a 5 star Green Star as-built rating alongside a significantly low carbon footprint.

The accommodation is part of the La Trobe University’s $5b plan to transform its Bundoora campus into a futuristic university city.

The student accommodation is scheduled for completion in July 2020, with students in their second semester of this year to move in.