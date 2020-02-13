Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
JCB's $100m La Trobe Uni accommodation
shareShare

JCB's $100m La Trobe Uni accommodation

JCB Architects and Multiplex, has begun construction on La Trobe University’s new student accommodation, which is the largest mass timber building in Victoria.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

13 Feb 2020 1m read View Author

La-Trobe-Uni-accommodation-1732011201.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

JCB Architects and Multiplex, has begun construction on La Trobe University’s new student accommodation, which is the largest mass timber building in Victoria.

“[The site will be] utilising 4500 cubic metres of Cross Laminated and GluLam timber to form part of La Trobe’s ambitious plan to transform its Bundoora campus into a University City of the future,” according to JCB Architects.

The site will entail two separate six-story radial buildings enveloping a central courtyard, which is shaped to respect the existing campus’ gum trees.

One to six bed apartments are accompanied by study areas, student kitchens and large communal spaces.

“The design aims to foster residential life and campus communities by reducing a large scale development into finer grain and human scale experiences.”

The building is set to achieve a 5 star Green Star as-built rating alongside a significantly low carbon footprint.

The accommodation is part of the La Trobe University’s $5b plan to transform its Bundoora campus into a futuristic university city.

The student accommodation is scheduled for completion in July 2020, with students in their second semester of this year to move in.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap