Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
LOHA creates carpark into homeless residence
shareShare

LOHA creates carpark into homeless residence

In LA, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (LOHA) has created a supportive housing system for the homeless veterans, chronically homeless and low-incomes households.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

12 Mar 2020 2m read View Author

LOHA-creates-carpark-into-homeless-residence-1732011123.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

In LA, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (LOHA) has created a supportive housing system for the homeless veterans, chronically homeless and low-incomes households.

With LA having many homeless people – in 2019 it rose to 58,000 individuals – LOHA aimed to combat this with their project titled MLK1101, which boasts LEED gold certification.

Due to solar water heating, electric vehicle charging, bike parking, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems and appliances and fixtures, the building was certified LEED gold.

The project also aims to create an environment that prioritises health and community, resulting in communal social spaces through planned and organic strategies.

“LOHA has incorporated several design strategies that open the building up towards the street and foster a sense of community within the neighbourhood,” according to designboom.

“The design team opted for an I-shaped typology that allows each apartment to received sunlight and cross ventilation, reducing the need for heating, cooling and artificial light, and allowing for the inclusion of an elevated green patio for residents to relax and socialise away from the noise of the street.”

Due to solar water heating, electric vehicle charging, bike parking, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems and appliances and fixtures, the building was certified LEED gold.

The parking is tucked behind a storefront space, and a widened staircase that connects the street to the community spaces up above.

The units are designed for individuals and families, ranging from one to three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom, and all equipped with kitchens and living spaces.

There is, however, a community room that boasts shared spaces, that is open for cooking classes, potlucks, group therapy and other planned/impromptu gatherings.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap