LOHA creates carpark into homeless residence

In LA, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (LOHA) has created a supportive housing system for the homeless veterans, chronically homeless and low-incomes households.

With LA having many homeless people – in 2019 it rose to 58,000 individuals – LOHA aimed to combat this with their project titled MLK1101, which boasts LEED gold certification.

Due to solar water heating, electric vehicle charging, bike parking, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems and appliances and fixtures, the building was certified LEED gold.

The project also aims to create an environment that prioritises health and community, resulting in communal social spaces through planned and organic strategies.

“LOHA has incorporated several design strategies that open the building up towards the street and foster a sense of community within the neighbourhood,” according to designboom.

“The design team opted for an I-shaped typology that allows each apartment to received sunlight and cross ventilation, reducing the need for heating, cooling and artificial light, and allowing for the inclusion of an elevated green patio for residents to relax and socialise away from the noise of the street.”

The parking is tucked behind a storefront space, and a widened staircase that connects the street to the community spaces up above.

The units are designed for individuals and families, ranging from one to three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom, and all equipped with kitchens and living spaces.

There is, however, a community room that boasts shared spaces, that is open for cooking classes, potlucks, group therapy and other planned/impromptu gatherings.