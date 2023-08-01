The Living Future Institute of Australia (LFIA) has recently launched the ILLUMANATE Living Building Challenge Design Competition in conjunction with Development Victoria, which calls upon architects, designers and students to create the most sustainable, and restorative, heritage-listed building in Australia.

It is hoped the highly coveted competition will set a benchmark for sustainable and regenerative design. The last time the event was held, in 2016, the Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre was born, which took out the Best of the Best award at the 2020 Sustainability Awards.

As opposed to new developments, the LFIA has turned its attention to the existing, given the mammoth task of retrofitting buildings that lies ahead in the race to net zero.

“We’re here to maximise the positive. Usually the focus for the industry is on doing less bad, but actually it’s about doing better, for both society and the planet,” says LFIA CEO Laura Hamilton-O’Hara.

“A Living Building generates its own energy using renewables, acts as part of the hydrological cycle of the site, and takes into account embodied energy in materials and tools used. Regenerative Buildings are our theory of change and what they do is create people who can see the world differently. They can see what’s possible, pushing the boundaries of design and architecture to become truly regenerative.

“The Living Building Challenge is the Everest of green building rating tools. We can’t wait to see the entries for this year’s Challenge.”

Competitors will devise a plan to reinvigorate a former Melbourne and Metropolitan Board of Works (MMBW) building constructed in the 1970s in Melbourne’s Sunshine North. The building has been earmarked as a future mixed-use development by Development Victoria.

The Competition aims to break the misconception that only new buildings can be regenerative and bridge the gap in skills that exist within the current industry. LFIA is committed to demonstrating the remarkable potential that emerges from integrating the standards and principles of the Living Building Challenge into preexisting structures.

LFIA Chair Vanessa Trowell says the competition could unearth some incredible solutions to problems with existing buildings architects currently face.

“The most sustainable building is one that already exists. So we need to embrace the idea of retrofitting and reimagining an existing building to create regenerative spaces. We can’t always start from scratch.”

Development Victoria CEO Angela Skandarajah says the organisation is delighted to partner with LFIA in this latest Living Building Challenge.

“We’re proud of Development Victoria’s strong and clear commitment to creating a sustainable future. Our aim is to ensure we leave a strong legacy across our portfolio, through best practice sustainable construction and development.”

To learn more about the competition, click here.