The Landscape Design Institute (LDI) has announced the finalists for its 2023 Landscape Design Awards, with 40 projects named across 11 categories.

23 designers have been named a finalist by the competition’s Jury, which includes David Ulhmann, David Hatherly, Steve Dunn, Ted Maguire, Stephen Read, Ian Barker, Mary Jo Katter, Jim Fogarty and Sam De Vries.

LDI says it is grateful for the time and commitment given by the judging panel, each drawing on their wealth of expertise in landscape design and horticulture to judge the projects' designs according to the set criteria for each category.

The 11 categories are the following: Emerging Designers, Residential Design: Small Garden, Residential Design: Innovative Affordability, Residential Design: Balcony, Courtyard or Rooftop, Residential Design: Mid/Large Garden, Residential Design: Rural/Regional Landscape, Public Space Design: Commercial, Public Space Design: Master Planning, Community Contribution, Plantscape: Small, Mid or Large Size Residential Garden, and Plantscape: Acreage.

Five major awards are also handed out in addition to the 11 categories listed above. Those include Landscape Designer of the Year - Residential Design, Landscape Designer of the Year - Commercial Design, Landscape Designer of the Year - Plantscape, Landscape Designer of the Year - Emerging Designer, and the Best Documentation of the Year by an Emerging Landscape Designer Prize.

Please find the full list of finalists below.

Coastal Oasis – Adam Robinson Design

Seaside Sanctuary – Adam Robinson Design

Mount Eliza Project – Bayon Gardens

Wooodlands Project – Bayon Gardens

Springvale Sec. School – Botanical Traditions

Mount View – Clark + Granger

Eaglemont Project – Cos Design

Hawthorn Project – Cos Design

Mornington Project – Cos Design

Thornbury Project – Creswell Design

R&B Garden – Diamantina Design

Emu Point – Drift Landscape Studio

Potters Well – Drift Landscape Studio

Upland Farm – Drift Landscape Studio

Elevated Entry – Exotic Living

Moroccan Oasis – Exotic Living

Natural Elements – Exotic Living

Outdoor Living – Exotic Living

Tropical Corridor – Exotic Living

Kellyville Project – Fluid Design

Kenthurst Project – Fluid Design

Caulfield North – Formation Landscapes

Bracken Ridge – Green Ink Garden Design

Tropical Tranquillity – Growing Rooms Landscapes

Carramar – Liminal Landscape Design

Indooroopilly – My Verandah

Teneriffe – My Verandah

Captains Piper – Outhouse Design

Corunna Street – Outhouse Design

Denison Street – Outhouse Design

Henrietta Street – Outhouse Design

Hurstville Grove – Outhouse Design

Modern Country – Paperbark Landscape Design

Haberfield House – Pepo Botanic Design

Lightwood Park – Saunders Havill Group

Bronte Glow – Sundays Landscape Design

Maureen Oliver – The Gardenmakers

Eastern Creek CC – Urban Landscape Projects

St Paul of the Cross – Urban Landscape Projects

Queens Park – Vogue & Vine

Winners will be announced at the LDI Awards presentation event in Sydney 'Journeys into Design' on Thursday 22nd February from 12:30pm.