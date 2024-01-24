LDI unveils finalists list for Landscape Design AwardsThe Landscape Design Institute (LDI) has announced the finalists for its 2023 Landscape Design Awards, with 40 projects named across 11 categories.
23 designers have been named a finalist by the competition’s Jury, which includes David Ulhmann, David Hatherly, Steve Dunn, Ted Maguire, Stephen Read, Ian Barker, Mary Jo Katter, Jim Fogarty and Sam De Vries.
LDI says it is grateful for the time and commitment given by the judging panel, each drawing on their wealth of expertise in landscape design and horticulture to judge the projects' designs according to the set criteria for each category.
The 11 categories are the following: Emerging Designers, Residential Design: Small Garden, Residential Design: Innovative Affordability, Residential Design: Balcony, Courtyard or Rooftop, Residential Design: Mid/Large Garden, Residential Design: Rural/Regional Landscape, Public Space Design: Commercial, Public Space Design: Master Planning, Community Contribution, Plantscape: Small, Mid or Large Size Residential Garden, and Plantscape: Acreage.
Five major awards are also handed out in addition to the 11 categories listed above. Those include Landscape Designer of the Year - Residential Design, Landscape Designer of the Year - Commercial Design, Landscape Designer of the Year - Plantscape, Landscape Designer of the Year - Emerging Designer, and the Best Documentation of the Year by an Emerging Landscape Designer Prize.
Please find the full list of finalists below.
Coastal Oasis – Adam Robinson Design
Seaside Sanctuary – Adam Robinson Design
Mount Eliza Project – Bayon Gardens
Wooodlands Project – Bayon Gardens
Springvale Sec. School – Botanical Traditions
Mount View – Clark + Granger
Eaglemont Project – Cos Design
Hawthorn Project – Cos Design
Mornington Project – Cos Design
Thornbury Project – Creswell Design
R&B Garden – Diamantina Design
Emu Point – Drift Landscape Studio
Potters Well – Drift Landscape Studio
Upland Farm – Drift Landscape Studio
Elevated Entry – Exotic Living
Moroccan Oasis – Exotic Living
Natural Elements – Exotic Living
Outdoor Living – Exotic Living
Tropical Corridor – Exotic Living
Kellyville Project – Fluid Design
Kenthurst Project – Fluid Design
Caulfield North – Formation Landscapes
Bracken Ridge – Green Ink Garden Design
Tropical Tranquillity – Growing Rooms Landscapes
Carramar – Liminal Landscape Design
Indooroopilly – My Verandah
Teneriffe – My Verandah
Captains Piper – Outhouse Design
Corunna Street – Outhouse Design
Denison Street – Outhouse Design
Henrietta Street – Outhouse Design
Hurstville Grove – Outhouse Design
Modern Country – Paperbark Landscape Design
Haberfield House – Pepo Botanic Design
Lightwood Park – Saunders Havill Group
Bronte Glow – Sundays Landscape Design
Maureen Oliver – The Gardenmakers
Eastern Creek CC – Urban Landscape Projects
St Paul of the Cross – Urban Landscape Projects
Queens Park – Vogue & Vine
Winners will be announced at the LDI Awards presentation event in Sydney 'Journeys into Design' on Thursday 22nd February from 12:30pm.
