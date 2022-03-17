Sustainable lifestyle brand Koskela will launch its new concept space and brand quarters later this week at the repurposed Sub Base Platypus precinct, a former submarine base in North Sydney.

The space will see the best in Australian furniture design showcased throughout, with it also playing host to exhibitions from a number of First Nations artists from across the country.

“We are excited to open this curated space to provide a new experience for our customers. The role of the store has changed since COVID and we think our new location reflects the type of experience customers are looking for,” says Koskela co-founder Sasha Titchkosky.

“We want to connect and make memories with our visitors, bringing true connection and meaning to the pieces that they own… hopefully making them heirlooms to be treasured and maintained as a piece of Australian history. At a pinnacle growth moment for the brand,we believe the destination store will only strengthen our relationships and diversify the brand’s reach further.”

The two-level, 500 sqm store features solid Australian timbers and Sydney Sandstone, both key features of the site and the area. Koskela have also collaborated with three-time Archibald Prize Finalist and Koori artist, Blak Douglas on a permanent installation artwork to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Sub Base Platypus has lived its life as a torpedo factory, submarine base and gasworks before being reimagined for Koskela by ASPECT Studio and lahznimmo architects. Their work saw the two practice’s take out the 2021 Walter Burley Griffin Award for Urban Design, and is one of Sydney’s newest community recreation and work hubs, featuring a scenic waterfront promenade with views across the iconic Sydney harbour, a shaded BBQ area with seating, and a pocket playground.

Harbour Trust Executive Director, Janet Carding, says the union of Koskela and Sub Base Platypus is one of harmonious proportions.

“Koskela's reputation for ethical and sustainable design, and commitment to supporting First Nations creators made them a natural fit for the Harbour Trust. Sub Base Platypus is growing into a vibrant community, and this latest collaboration will help to breathe new life into this former maritime base in an innovative and commercially sensitive manner.”

Sub Base Platypus operated as a submarine base from 1967, until it was shut by the Royal Australian Navy in 1999. In 2005, the Federal Government handed the site over to the Harbour Trust, which led to the development of the Platypus Renewal Project.

“Looking for a new space we focussed on finding somewhere that captured the essence of Sydney and naturally the Harbour was always front and centre. We are thrilled to have found a new home in this remarkable location - steeped in history and boasting beautiful waterside views. Even the motto for HMAS Platypus ‘Nothing too Difficult’ seems apt for our new home“, Titchkosky says.

The moving of operations comes at an opportune time for Koskela, who have recently refreshed its ambition, purpose and promise with branding agency Frost*collective. Koskela Sub Base Platypus will open its doors on Saturday 19 March and will be open from 9am to 6pm. Find out more at koskela.com.au.

Image: Supplied