Skyring Terrace, the $1.5-billion project in Brisbane by award-winning luxury developer Kokoda Property has received approval for a mixed-use development that will house lifestyle residences, a luxury hotel, retail offerings, and a community hub.

The largest private development in Brisbane, this project will deliver a brand new global destination for the city’s residents through Kokoda’s collaboration with partners Carr, Cottee Parker Architects, and Urbis Town Planning and Landscaping.

Located at 17-27 Skyring Terrace in Teneriffe, the 17,612sqm project will feature five distinct, slender buildings consisting of over 200 luxury residences, lofts and penthouses, and the first The Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants – an international 5-star luxury hotel – in Brisbane. The buildings will also have an expansive commercial offering including over 4,800sqm of absolute waterfront dining and retail, and a redeveloped, purpose-built community hub.

Blending heritage and modernity, the project’s architecture draws inspiration from Teneriffe’s iconic brick woolstores and structural remnants of the suburb’s river industries to create a waterfront landmark. Keeping in mind Queensland’s subtropical climate, the design maximises opportunities for outdoor and semi-outdoor active spaces.

Enhancing public accessibility to the Brisbane River was a key motivation for acquiring the Skyring Terrace site, Kokoda Property founder and managing director Mark Stevens says.

“Our vision for the project is to reignite the Brisbane riverfront for a new generation, with 9,331sqm of the Skyring Terrace development dedicated to being open, lush green public spaces with sprawling laneways and a 220m riverwalk extension,” Stevens says.

“With 53 percent of the site being open, green and for public use, our vision sees this reconnection to the Brisbane River in a unique and creative way.

“What Kokoda Property and our project partners are creating is not just a global destination in Brisbane; we are breathing new life into a currently underserved yet highly coveted piece of land,” he adds.