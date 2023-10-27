Kokoda Property’s latest Brisbane venture, Ruby Ruby, has received development approval, with the 21-storey tower to provide luxe living floorspace in the beating heart of the river city.

Designed by Cottee Parker and Carr Design (sub and master penthouse interiors), the precinct comprises 144 architecturally designed apartments ranging between two and three bedrooms and 65-155 sqm. The exclusive Ruby Ruby Penthouse Collection offers six sub-penthouses and two master-penthouses ranging from 188-392 sqm in size.

Modern hallmarks are intertwined with Brisbane’s subtropical climate to form the architectural response. Milton’s cotton production history is acknowledged within its typology, with elements reminiscent of woven textures, lightweight and flowing forms, and the use of natural materials.

“Brisbane is rapidly transforming into a new world city; its culture, business centre, technology, and lifestyle is evolving with over $40 billion of infrastructure investment planned, so naturally there is a shift occurring with demand now skewed towards sophistication and luxury residential design,” says Kokoda Property Founder Mark Stevens.

“Ruby Ruby is packed with an incredible range of extensive amenities that offer buyers an elevated luxury apartment living experience in Brisbane.”

Residents will be able to access a number of first-rate facilities, including a rooftop infinity pool with thoughtfully landscaped BBQ space and deck, floating daybeds and cabanas, fire pit, elegant private dining and bar, a state-of-the-art private cinema lounge, billiards room, versatile meeting rooms, dog wash as well as a rejuvenating health and wellness space with sauna, spa, plunge pool, yoga studio and a fully equipped gym.

Kokoda hopes to appoint a builder in the coming weeks before commencing construction in early 2024, and tracking for completion in Q4 2025.

For more information, visit www.rubyrubymilton.com.au.