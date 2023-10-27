Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Kokoda and Cottee Parker’s Ruby Ruby ready for construction
shareShare

Kokoda and Cottee Parker’s Ruby Ruby ready for construction

Kokoda Property’s latest Brisbane venture, Ruby Ruby, has received development approval, with the 21-storey tower to provide luxe living floorspace in the beating heart of the river city.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

27 Oct 2023 2m read View Author

Kokoda-and-Cottee-Parker-s-Ruby-Ruby-ready-for-con-1732010045.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Kokoda Property’s latest Brisbane venture, Ruby Ruby, has received development approval, with the 21-storey tower to provide luxe living floorspace in the beating heart of the river city.

Designed by Cottee Parker and Carr Design (sub and master penthouse interiors), the precinct comprises 144 architecturally designed apartments ranging between two and three bedrooms and 65-155 sqm. The exclusive Ruby Ruby Penthouse Collection offers six sub-penthouses and two master-penthouses ranging from 188-392 sqm in size.

Modern hallmarks are intertwined with Brisbane’s subtropical climate to form the architectural response. Milton’s cotton production history is acknowledged within its typology, with elements reminiscent of woven textures, lightweight and flowing forms, and the use of natural materials.

ruby ruby

“Brisbane is rapidly transforming into a new world city; its culture, business centre, technology, and lifestyle is evolving with over $40 billion of infrastructure investment planned, so naturally there is a shift occurring with demand now skewed towards sophistication and luxury residential design,” says Kokoda Property Founder Mark Stevens.

“Ruby Ruby is packed with an incredible range of extensive amenities that offer buyers an elevated luxury apartment living experience in Brisbane.”

Residents will be able to access a number of first-rate facilities, including a rooftop infinity pool with thoughtfully landscaped BBQ space and deck, floating daybeds and cabanas, fire pit, elegant private dining and bar, a state-of-the-art private cinema lounge, billiards room, versatile meeting rooms, dog wash as well as a rejuvenating health and wellness space with sauna, spa, plunge pool, yoga studio and a fully equipped gym.

ruby ruby renders

Kokoda hopes to appoint a builder in the coming weeks before commencing construction in early 2024, and tracking for completion in Q4 2025.

For more information, visit www.rubyrubymilton.com.au.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap