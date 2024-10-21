Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Mamsha Palm, a new benchmark in luxury living on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, designed by none other than Koichi Takada Architects.

“Mamsha Palm has offered me a unique opportunity to create something never seen before in the Middle East. Aldar shares our dedication to residential excellence, and together we will contribute to the ‘quiet luxury’ of Saadiyat Cultural District,” says Koichi Takada, Koichi Takada Architects.

“The architecture is inspired by nature, featuring flowing curves that evoke the protection of Palm Trees in the desert landscape. We drew aesthetic and functional cues from the tranquillity of Japanese zen lifestyle.”

This exclusive residential community seamlessly blends the tranquility of Japanese-inspired architecture with the vibrancy of Abu Dhabi, offering residents a cultural sanctuary of serenity and sophistication.

“Abu Dhabi is one of the world’s most desirable locations for investment and long-term residency due to its track record on safety, premium lifestyle, and business friendly policies,” says Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Development.

“Mamsha Palm is Aldar’s latest luxury offering within Abu Dhabi’s most in-demand destination, Saadiyat Island, and we are confident it will be in extremely popular amongst buyers, especially overseas investors who intend to relocate to the emirate.”

Mamsha Palm captures the concept of quiet luxury, with the building’s flowing curves and organic forms echoing the natural movement of the palm tree and evoking a strong connection to the cultural heritage of the region.

With its unique design, Mamsha Palm will be a standout development within Saadiyat Cultural District, benefiting from its proximity to the sandy shores of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, the iconic Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the luxurious Nobu Hotel, and the island’s highly anticipated luxury retail destination Saadiyat Grove.

The exclusive development comprises 44 exquisite residences, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as three four-bedroom duplex sky villas. Each residence is a testament to thoughtful design with interiors that embody the principles of Japanese minimalism — harmonious, uncluttered, and meticulously crafted. The use of natural materials and muted tones creates a sense of calm, offering residents an elevated sanctuary away from the bustle of daily life.

Mamsha Palm features an array of high-end amenities designed to enhance residents’ wellbeing and lifestyle, including a rooftop wellness space including a state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, and swimming pool with breathtaking sea views.

Residents will also be able to enjoy a seamless arrival experience with valet parking, a tranquil Zen Garden lobby, a Japanese-inspired tearoom, and exclusive retail and F&B outlets, curated to complement the community’s sophisticated lifestyle.

Saadiyat Island boasts 9km of natural beachfront and an ever-expanding landscape of sophisticated hospitality, retail, culture, wellbeing and entertainment options. Leading education institutions such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and New York University Abu Dhabi, are also in proximity. The island is a 25-minute drive from Zayed International Airport and has direct connection to major highways that connect Abu Dhabi with Dubai, and the rest of the United Arab Emirates.

In line with Aldar’s aim to promote sustainable living and building practices, Mamsha Palm is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating and a 2-star rating from Fitwel - the world’s leading healthy building certification.