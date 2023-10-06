Koichi Takada Architects have partnered with Lexus design LANDMARK, the luxury car manufacturer’s marquee that appears every Spring Carnival at the Flemington Racecourse.

Consolidating the best of culinary, design and entertainment under one roof, the entire marquee is underpinned by Japanese omotenashi hospitality. The highly sophisticated outcome is LANDMARK’s sixth edition, with the first coming in 2018 when Lexus was first named Principal Partner of the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) with naming rights to the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The marquee pays homage to Takumi craftsmanship, or Japanese artisanal practice, where the rarity of a mineral, scarcity of an ingredient, and the simplicity of natural materials are crafted together into a contemporary luxury that celebrates being Close to the Source, LANDMARK’s 2023 theme.

The natural environments of Japan and Australia are intertwined by Takada via harvestable greenery that adorns the facade. Mimicking the terraced rice fields of Japan, the curvaceous awnings seek to soften the hard lines of the structure’s base.

LANDMARK sprawls across three levels: Source, Cultivate and Harvest. Lexus Australia Chief Executive John Pappas says each layer is sustainably conscious and expertly designed.

“This year with Close to the Source, we recognise the inherent purity and appeal of natural materials and sustainable, organic produce. Our collaborators are artisans who will bring Close to The Source to life with innovative design and breakthrough culinary flair.”

Greeted on entry by the Lexus Electrified Sport, visitors progress through to Source, which will host the Lexus x Luke Mangan dining experience for 240 guests, with two bars also located on ground level. The entire space is elevated by furniture pieces by Laker.

Ascending into Cultivate on level two, a mix of fresh and preserved florals embody the sense of spring, with the floor seamlessly transitioning outwards towards the racecourse. Entertainment, cocktails and coffee will all be on offer for guests. The third and final level, Harvest, is where produce is harvested and crafted into cocktails by Priscilla Leong, with a Maki Bar by Luke Mangan will serve seafood and sushi rolls.