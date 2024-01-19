Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Kingston’s coves inspire future Spring Farm Village
shareShare

Kingston’s coves inspire future Spring Farm Village

i2C Architects alongside Tipalea Partners have unveiled the concept designs for Kingston’s future Spring Farm Village, located at the epicentre of Tasmania’s fastest growing LGA.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

19 Jan 2024 2m read View Author

Kingstons-coves-inspire-future-Spring-Farm-Village-1732009896.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

i2C Architects alongside Tipalea Partners have unveiled the concept designs for Kingston’s future Spring Farm Village, located at the epicentre of Tasmania’s fastest growing LGA.

The commercial complex serves as the gateway to the residential estate on Spring Farm Road, described as a place to meet, eat and play for residents. The region’s largest Coles serves as the main tenant of the Village, while outdoor dining and medical spaces provide a well-rounded and convenient experience for residents and visitors.

spring farm village renders

“Kingston, whilst only 15 minutes away, has formed an independent identity to that of Hobart - with rich access to nature and a coastal feel. The objective of the design was to embrace natural tones and materials, emphasising a harmonious integration with the surrounding environment,” says i2C’s Fraser Moy, the development’s Project Designer.

Timber, stone, metal and blockwork characterise much of the precinct, echoing the island state’s natural architectural palette.

“We were inspired by the colours of the natural bushland to the North and West, as well as the views of Mount Wellington. Incorporating the eucalypt green tones into the canopy of the structure and earthy tones to the base helps settle the development into its surroundings,” Fraser says.

spring farm village renders

The built form of the Village is both natural and curvaceous, reminiscent of Kignston’s coves and inlets. These spaces will provide places to congregate, as well as shading and wayfinding.

“Our vision was to create a vibrant, sustainable neighbourhood activity centre in Kingston, to ensure a thriving hub of community life that fosters economic independence, active transportation, and a welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike,” says Tipalea Partners’ Scott Spanton.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap