Leading Australian retirement company Keyton announces the completion of their first high-end Ardency retirement living project in Victoria.

Located on the grounds of the former Nine Network studio in Richmond, Keyton’s Ardency Kennedy Place (a nod to ‘The King’ of Australian television, Graham Kennedy), introduces a new standard of living for Australia’s retired community with a host of luxurious amenities within a 5-star ambience, rivalling the experience of a hotel.

Designed by award-winning architecture practice, Bates Smart, Ardency Kennedy Place is home to 116 retirement living apartments in one, two and three-bedroom options across nine levels, as well as a stunning 210sqm rooftop terrace with uninterrupted city views, a double-height lobby and arrival lounge reminiscent of a luxury hotel, a largescale indoor pool and wellness centre, a central alfresco courtyard, library, and plenty of function and activity spaces dedicated to connection and wellness.

The new retirement development also pays homage to the site’s glamorous screen heritage with a magnificent 30-seat cinema and the ‘Kennedy Club’ residents lounge.

The latest addition to Keyton’s portfolio of 76 retirement living properties and villages across Australia, Ardency Kennedy Place brings a level of luxury not yet seen in retirement living in inner-city Melbourne.

“Ardency redeﬁnes retirement living with ﬁve-star personal services and amenities at the heart of a vibrant and connected community. We have embraced heritage in more than just name, honouring the site’s legacy in our design by creating a precinct with onsite café and provedore, together with the Richmond Community Learning Centre, for families and friends to gather,” says CEO Nathan Cockerill.

“Ardency Kennedy Place’s location brings everything residents are looking for within reach – the CBD is only four kilometres away with just a short walk to trams and Burnley Station, and the Yarra and its beautiful riverside walks are within strolling distance for a nature break. The proximity to public transport, city, parks and gardens helps residents maintain their independence and provides an opportunity to stay close to family, friends and their existing social and support networks,” Cockerill says.

While the external architectural design of Ardency Kennedy Place is informed by the iconic Federation-era red brick of neighbouring Bendigo Street, internally, the apartments are spacious, flooded with natural light and feature colour palettes that blend neutral tones with warm textures and luxurious fittings. The seven penthouses enjoy both city and leafy aspects with terraces spanning 25 to 105sqm.

Residents also have the advantage of onsite health, wellbeing and beauty services complemented by a 12-hour daily concierge service, and private transport.

“The design approach for Ardency Kennedy Place was to blend functionality, comfort and aesthetics, catering specifically to individuals in a retirement context. The generous proportioned apartments mimic a family home environment where the warm and neutral tones allow for layered personal expression and individuality of residents,” says Mark Healey, director at Bates Smart.

Photo credit: Peter Clarke | peterclarke.com.au