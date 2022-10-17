A design jury commissioned by St Hilliers has announced DKO and Furtado Sullivan’s plans for the final stage of Gosford’s Central Coast Quarter development as the winner of a design competition undertaken by three of Australia’s foremost practices.

The coastal-inspired concept is elegant in character, with two towers set alongside a central public pavilion that will be activated with retail and hospitality offerings. The southern tower comprises over 100 apartments enjoying direct valley, parkland and waterway views, while the tower to the east features 18 storeys of commercial space.

The ‘Connection to Country’ aspect of the design was a key part of the practice’s taking out the competition.

“The sophisticated design by DKO and Furtado Sullivan is perfect for the eastern and southern portions of the Central Coast Quarter project,” says St Hilliers Development Director Justyn Ng.

“This is the first time a design competition has run under the State Environmental Planning Policy (Gosford City Centre) 2018 and the outcome will set a new standard for design excellence in the CBD.

“There was a huge focus on integration among the submissions, with the winning design going to great lengths to incorporate the recently transformed League Club Field and food and beverage outlets seamlessly.”

Ng says the unveiling of the design is a significant milestone for the development.

“We have had an incredible reception to the first stage of Central Coast Quarter; with over 95 percent of apartments now sold. The completed value of this tower will exceed $115 million,” he says.

“We look forward to delivering an equally sophisticated design for the final release, which we are confident will attract significant interest from people who recognise Central Coast Quarter for its location and quality.”

DKO Director Nicholas Byrne speaks of the pride felt at the practice when being named the winner of the competition.

“This was a huge opportunity for the practice to work on a large-scale multi-staged development in the rapidly growing Central Coast region. We hope the series of buildings and spaces in the precinct will create a unique place for the City of Gosford, reflecting the broader landscape and respecting Country,” he says.

DKO and Furtado Sullivan have utilised a Port Jackson fig tree as a marker to welcome visitors. The central pavilion is open and well connected, providing visitors with a number of breakout spaces.

“One of the greatest aspects of this design was the pavilion structure on the street corner, connecting the three buildings. It has the potential to be iconic for the coast,” Ng says.

The design is currently in development for the Development Application (DA) expected to be lodged by the end of 2022.