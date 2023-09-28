Logo
Pellarin Estate
Kervale releases third stage of land lots at Pellarin Estate

The final stage of Kervale’s Pellarin Estate has been unveiled by the developer, providing prospective buyers an opportunity to make a permanent country change.
Architecture & Design Team
Located in Alexandra, 140 kilometres north-east of Melbourne, the final release follows on from two previous stages. 70 lots have been released as part of the final stage, ranging between 4,000-7,842 sqm. Investors are encouraged to purchase land lots, with some stage one blocks seeing a price growth of up to $200,000.

“We have appreciated our work with the Council and teams in Alexandra,” says Kervale Managing Director, Rob Moolman.

“Bringing 70 new homes to the town has been a remarkable achievement and we are excited about potential future opportunities in the area.

“ We have been proud to build our country portfolio in a town that deeply appreciates in value through its unique oﬀerings and sense of community.”

Located in close proximity to local markets, artisanal shops, schools, hiking trails, forests and fishing spots, the first two releases were snapped up in quick succession, according to Harcourts’ Belinda Hocking.

“As urban hustle and bustle continue to take a toll on individuals seeking a respite, Kervale’s oﬀerings stand as a testament to the enduring allure of country living,” she says.

“Pellerin Estate has been designed to cater to diverse preferences, oﬀering parcels of land ranging in size and character. Whether you dream of a sprawling country estate or a cosy cottage, these lots provide the canvas to realise your vision,” said Belinda.

Kervale’s unwavering commitment to operate in rural Victoria will be furthered via the release. For more information visit www.kervale.com/projects.

