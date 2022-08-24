Designed by Bruce Henderson Architecture & Interiors, ESSENCE features 22 residences that blend contemporary design with refined liveability.

Located on Black Street, Brighton, ESSENCE homes are distributed across two distinct wings with a central courtyard creating a street presence that aligns with the natural rhythm of the neighbourhood and are composed of two or three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two car parks, while the four penthouses boast three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three car parks.

Graham Morrison, managing director of Bruce Henderson Architects said the amenities on offer are reminiscent of a 6-star hotel. Located beneath the ground floor, the exclusive private residents' area features sophisticated amenities that bring something extra to apartment living, including a wine cellar, residents’ lounge area, private dining room, kitchenette, billiards table, and private gym and yoga studio.

“The idea behind the design was to be able to provide people with large homes to be able to downsize but still have the facilities they’re used to. In some cases they haven’t experienced this level of comfort before,” says Morrison.

The luxurious experience continues in the parking area with amenities such as electric vehicle charging points, pet grooming facilities, bicycle storage, golf club lockers, and a car washing station, making ESSENCE living unparalleled in terms of convenience.

“Lifestyles need to incorporate more than just a living space; they need areas, landscapes and buildings, which are interesting and liveable. Large open living spaces provide exclusive, thoughtful design outcomes with lots of important detailing,” says Morrison.

The interiors are designed to celebrate and embrace open space while the clean, neutral palette provides the perfect backdrop to modern elements such as natural stone, quality joinery, tapware, lighting and branded appliances.

Kervale sales director Michael Ryan says the vision behind the project was to deliver the future of prestige living that is more in line with local buyers’ wish lists.

“The residential amenities in ESSENCE are unlike anything Brighton has seen; they are considered and useful and will contribute to a living experience that is community-focused and will enable a different way of living in a smaller space.

“The types of amenities on offer are luxuries often reserved for larger homes, meaning purchasers can downsize without compromising their lifestyle, rather they can elevate it.”

ESSENCE is currently under construction with apartments priced from $1.495 million.