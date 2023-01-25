Kervale has enlisted MartinoLeah Architects and interior designer Brahman Perera to design its third Brighton project, Mode de Vie.

Comprising just ten residences, Mode de Vie will provide potential homebuyers with another luxurious and sustainable development. Occupants will be given the option to customise their interiors, with a range of finishes and fixtures able to be selected by the buyer.

Each residence echoes the luxury of Parisian interiors, which is intertwined with an Australian aesthetic. The considered use of rich textures and an abundance of natural light makes for a warm interior, irrespective of the choices made by residents.

Marking Kervale’s third Brighton project, Kervale Managing Director Rob Moolman says Mode de Vie differs from its Kervale counterparts, and sits at an affordable price point for Brighton.

“These residences draw on Parisian influences, a style that fuses elegance and grace but melds with a Brighton location,” he says.

“Mode de Vie is very different from other projects on the market in that it also has some significant environmental and energy-efficient features, such as electric vehicle chargers, solar panels and a battery backup pack, which will lead to significant savings for the purchaser in the long term, and allow owners to charge their EV vehicles from solar power.

“We believe that it is very rare to find an apartment where you can customise a residence to such an extent, at such an attainable price point, with such a strong environmental focus.”

In close proximity to the coast, Gardenvale Station and Martin Street’s line of cafe’s, Mode de Vie creates a private oasis in the middle of a vibrant community.

Mode de Vie is currently accepting registrations, with the official market launch coinciding with construction commencing next month. Visit www.kervale.com/project/mode-de-vie for more information.