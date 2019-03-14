Kerry Hill Architects wins Hotel of the Year

Western Australian architecture firm Kerry Hill Architects has won Hotel of the Year at the AHEAD Asia Awards for the design of Amanyangyun Shanghai in Shanghai, China.

An adaptive re-use project including dilapidated buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties, judges have praised the project for its “brilliant, hard-fought efforts to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of a province”.

Amanyangyun has been described as balanced minimalism with luxurious details.

“A very high-level design, where touch points are sophisticated yet discreet,” add the judges.

“[It’s] minimalism pushed to the extreme.”

The hotel has been said to set a new standard in the industry, offering experiences such as calligraphy, seal carving and Kunqu Opera performances.

It also won awards in the Guestrooms, Hotel Conversion and Visual Identity categories.

Other Australian winners include InterContinental Perth City Centre in the Event Spaces category and the presidential suite at The Westin Perth in the Suite category.

Image credit: aman.com