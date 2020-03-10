Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Kenoteq launches sustainable bricks
shareShare

Kenoteq launches sustainable bricks

Kenoteq, a Scottish, spin-off company from Heriot-Watt University, has launched its sustainable building brick made from 90 percent construction waste coined, the K-Briq.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

10 Mar 2020 2m read View Author

Kenoteq-launches-sustainable-brick-1732011128.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Kenoteq, a Scottish, spin-off company from Heriot-Watt University, has launched its sustainable building brick made from 90 percent construction waste coined, the K-Briq.

The idea was invented over a decade ago by Heriot-Watt’s Professor Gabriela Medero and is Kenoteq’s very first product.

“We hope K-Briq will support the sustainability ambitions of today’s construction industry,” Medero says in a statement.

“I have spent many years researching building materials and have been concerned that modern construction technique exploits raw materials without considering that they are amongst the largest contributors to carbon emissions. The amount of waste they produce is not sustainable long-term.”

“The K-Briq looks like a normal brick, weighs the same and behaves like a clay brick, but offers better insulation properties.”

Dr Sam Chapman, a colleague of Medero at Kenoteq, adds, “Kenoteq was invested in machinery that can produce three million bricks per year. In the past year, we’ve produced thousands of bricks and put them through rigorous testing, with the K-Briq now commercially available to construction clients.”

“The Scottish government has set very high targets for housebuilding with 50,000 new homes earmarked for construction in the next three years. We hope Kenoteq will be part of those homes.”

“The company has now signed an agreement with Hamilton’s Waste & Recycling to produce the K-Briq on site at the recycling centre, thus cutting carbon emissions and transport miles.”

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap