One Global Capital chairman and group CEO Iwan Sunito has commissioned world-renowned Japanese architect, Kengo Kuma and Sydney architectural practice Crone Architects to design a $500-million multi-tower mixed-use project in Macquarie Park.

This international architectural collaboration will design the new development company’s first residential, retail and resort project, which will also include an affordable housing component and a five-star hotel. Having received development approval in November 2023, the Macquarie Park project will now undergo design changes with the new design team on board.

The project is located on a 7,000sqm site with access from three streets including Herring Road, Windsor Drive and Lachlan Avenue. Future residents and occupants will enjoy direct connectivity to Macquarie Park Metro Station, Macquarie University and Macquarie Shopping Centre.

To be spread across three towers, the development will offer 304 apartments and a 175-room premium boutique hotel, complemented by ground floor high-end retail in the first two towers while the third tower will be an affordable housing building.

An integrated ground floor concierge reception will serve the apartments as well as the hotel; along with shared gym, pool and premium communal facilities, residents will be allowed access to hotel services.

Macquarie Park is a unique suburb of Sydney in that it affords an abundance of amenity, says Sunito.

“It offers excellent transport links with both rail and bus services, access to Macquarie Park Hospital, Macquarie University, and the Macquarie Shopping Centre, one of Sydney’s largest shopping centres. It’s referred to as the ‘golden triangle of property investment’.

“The uniqueness of this site presented a remarkable opportunity, which called for and warranted the design expertise of an extraordinary architect. For this reason, I have appointed the globally acclaimed Kengo Kuma, who brings a shared vision to deliver exceptional, distinctive affordable housing combined with luxury apartments and a five-star, resort-style hotel.

“We are aiming to deliver a truly extraordinary residential and hotel offering, which aims to set a new benchmark in luxurious larger-sized residences, boutique hotels, retail and facilities in Macquarie Park.

“We also would like to take up the challenge to provide an architecturally iconic affordable housing component in our project. Affordable does not have to mean cheap and ugly,” Sunito adds.

According to architect Kengo Kuma, the partnership with One Global Capital allows them to blur the lines between residential, resort, retail, and nature, creating a tranquil sanctuary that harmonises the built environment with the natural world. Natural materials, transparency, and sustainability will be prioritised in the design, enhancing the urban landscape and deepening the connection to nature.

The design will feature natural materials such as timber and stone, reflecting Kuma’s commitment to creating spaces that are both sustainable and harmonious with the environment. Natural light will be allowed to permeate the interiors, ensuring transparency and fostering a serene and inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Kuma also aims to redefine affordable housing in Macquarie Park by integrating elements that connect residents to nature through gardens, natural light and ventilation, ensuring they have access to green spaces and a high quality of life.

“Kengo Kuma’s unique nature-inspired designs will be quite remarkable and will significantly enhance the Macquarie Park area,” Sunito concludes.

Image: Greg Crone, CEO & Chairman, Crone Architects (left) | Kengo Kuma (right)