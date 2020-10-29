Kaunitz Yeung Architecture wins gold at MasterPrize

Kaunitz Yeung Architecture win four awards at the 2020 International Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) including three awards across Healthcare, Green Building and Best of the Best, for Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Services (PAMS) Newman clinic.

They also received an award in the healthcare category for the walu-win rehabilitation wellbeing centre in Orange Western NSW.

The Architecture MasterPrize is an international competition that honours designs in the disciplines of architecture, interior design and landscape architecture across the world.

Both projects focused on the delivery of culturally sensitive, holistic and appropriate spaces for Aboriginal people and the wider community and were delivered within a tight budget (AUD$8million and $800k respectively), which when combined with their remote locations required restraint and forethought.

The Newman clinic was commissioned by the Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Services (PAMS) and called for a state-of-the-art, regional primary health care facility to be the physical embodiment of the ethos of PAMS and place wellness at the centre of community.

Community focused, connected to country, incorporating culture and providing the highest standard of primary health care.

The firm is well known for their work in remote Aborigibal communities and Director David Kaunitz says Newman is the culmination of more than a decade of working and living in remote Aboriginal communities and integrates design, sustainability, clinical and prefabrication techniques from two earlier projects, the Punmu and Parnngurr Aboriginal Health Clinics in the Western Australian Desert, 1800km from Perth, and 500 km from the nearest towns.

“We believe best practice buildings should be available to all Australians and we are thrilled this project has been recognised in such a prestigious environment with two separate awards."

"It was a privilege to work with the Martu communities. Their involvement in the design process was instrumental to successfully collaborating on the project,” Kaunitz says.

“The design process was underpinned by iterative consultation which engaged the communities, the clinicians and the client in an ongoing dialogue through the design and delivery of the buildings."

"This project shows what is possible from true collaboration with Aboriginal people. Their generosity and wisdom have taught us so much.”

Good buildings are not possible without great clients. Without the dedication of CEO Robby Chibawe, and the Martu communities, this outcome would not have been possible.”

Kaunitz Yeung Architecture have built a strong reputation in collaborating with communities, to produce people-centric buildings.

This is not the first time they have featured at the Architecture MasterPrize having previously been recognised as an award winner in 2018 for their work on the Biripi Aboriginal Health Clinic.