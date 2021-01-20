Logo
Director David Kaunitz says, �We believe best practice architecture should be available to all Australians and we are thrilled these projects have been recognised in such a prestigious, international environment.
Kaunitz Yeung Architecture wins World Architecture Community Award

Kaunitz Yeung Architecture has been announced as one of only 15 winning projects at the World Architecture Awards for its Munipi Arts Centre project on Melville Island in the Tiwi Islands, 80km north of Darwin, Australia.
20 Jan 2021

The project was recognised along with some of the world’s most recognised architects and is a continuation of the firm’s work in delivering high quality architecture that respects people, place, culture and the environment. It was delivered within a tight budget of AUD $800K, which considering its remote location required restraint and forethought.

“Good buildings are not possible without great clients. This project draws on what we have learnt from working with Indigenous and remote communities for over a decade and demonstrates what is possible from true collaboration with local people."

“At Kaunitz Yeung we take the time to listen to our clients and stakeholders without preconceptions. We do not prejudge their perspectives. By making a genuine effort to incorporate all perspectives, unique architecture is formed, architecture that is contextualised to people, place and culture, architecture with an inherent relevance.”

The firm also won a Highly Commended Award at the 2020 Sustainability Awards, held last November for their design of the Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service Healthcare Hub.

Image: Supplied

