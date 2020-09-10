Kaunitz Yeung Architecture wins Good Design Award gold accolade in Australia’s international Good Design Awards

Kaunitz Yeung Architecture were announced as a winner of a Good Design Award Gold Accolade in the Architectural Design Commercial and Residential category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation on the Punmu and Parnngurr Aboriginal healthcare clinics in Western Australia, known as the ‘Western Desert Clinics’ project.

The annual Good Design Awards is Australia’s oldest and most prestigious international Awards for design and innovation and attracted a record number of submissions with 835 design projects evaluated in this year’s international design awards.

The Good Design Awards Jury praised Western Desert Clinics, commenting, “This delightful building is the outcome of meaningful engagement with the community. The challenges of a remote site were met using prefabrication of components."

"A good design outcome with positive community impact considering the constraints and challenges of the brief. This centre, co-designed with the communities of the region it serves."

"It offers a new way to bring critical health services to remote regions. Using prefabrication allows much of the facility to be built in factories, maintaining quality and limiting trades needed on site. The facility is also supported by a significant PV array and load management to reduce external electricity.”

The clinics are 1800kms from Perth and 1,000kms apart by road, which Director of Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, David Kaunitz, says, called for a “unique approach to materials, equipment and the building process”.

“We believe best practice buildings should be available to all Australians and we are thrilled this project has been recognised in such a prestigious environment. It was a privilege to work with the Martu communities. Their involvement in the design process was instrumental to successfully collaborating on the project,” Kaunitz says.

“The design process was underpinned by iterative consultation which engaged the communities, the clinicians and the client in an ongoing dialogue through the design and delivery of the buildings. One way in which we did this was through inviting members of the community to provide us with their artwork, which was translated into aluminum screens and bush themes.

Good buildings are not possible without great clients. Without the dedication of CEO Robby Chibawe, and the Martu communities, this outcome would not have been possible.”

Robby Chibawe, CEO of PAMS, says, “The respectful and collaborative approach by Kaunitz Yeung Architecture with the Martu Elders and communities has created a deep sense of ownership and pride in our remote clinics.

“They have designed and project managed the clinics in two of the remotest communities in Australia with professionalism, care, and within a tight budget. These were delivered to a high quality with the clinical spaces and health provision equal to that of a major city.”

Kaunitz Yeung Architecture have built a strong reputation in collaborating with communities, stakeholders and end users to produce internationally recognised architecture within modest budgets that places people at the centre of buildings.