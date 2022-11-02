American rapper, musician, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West has envisioned a series of self-sustaining mini-communities to be created across the US that would feature homes, retail goods and food products, all branded under his own label called the ‘Yecosystem’.

West, who now officially goes by the name ‘Ye’, is firmly set on a path to create something “world-changing”, according to an article in the Rolling Stone. Two sources from Yeezy – a brand owned by the rapper – told the magazine that West had been planning his own small universe for a few years now, and that it would be a self-sustained enterprise complete with its own branded homes and retail stores selling Yecosystem branded products.

The first of these mini-cities could be launched this month, with West looking to eventually create a network of mini-communities across the country.

Towards realising his Yecosystem plans, West’s company Mascotte Holdings has filed a series of trademark applications covering a broad range of products and services including residential buildings and houses, home design, nutritional consultation, product design, online journals, charitable fundraising, public relations, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and unprocessed and processed foods.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, trademark attorney Josh Gerben said, “The way these series of trademark applications were filed would very much be how you would file trademark applications to protect this type of idea of building this type of community out.”

In a story in 2018, West hinted at creating his architecture firm.

It remains to be seen where West intends to create his first Yecosystem community.

