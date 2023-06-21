KFC’s remodelled South Penrith restaurant offers a glimpse into the physical future of the franchise, with the Form 4 Architects-designed store is made of recycled materials.

The restaurant franchise teamed up with local start up saveBOARD, who specified the sustainable wall and ceiling tiles that are seen throughout the front of house and opening spaces. The tiles will be utilised for new KFC restaurant builds in Australia, as well as retrofitting a suite of stores with the innovative materials.

“We’re excited to work with KFC to launch saveBOARD into the quick-service restaurant space,” says saveBOARD’s Chris Collimore.

“Manufactured entirely from previously unrecyclable packaging waste that would otherwise end up in landfill, such as milk and juice cartons, soft plastics, Liquid Paper Board packaging overruns and bespoke materials such as coffee pods – saveBOARD is a more durable substitution for commonly used building materials.

“With every board sold saving 25kgs of packaging waste that would normally end up in landfill, our products are fully recyclable at end of life.”

THe new store has been fitted with solar panels and LED lighting, complementing the saveBOARD panels. A new tunnel located at the entrance to the drive thru and self-serve kiosks have also been integrated.

“The opening of KFC South Penrith takes a stride in industry-leading innovation for our brand, with the new restaurant paving the way for KFC to introduce bold new concepts that maximise customer and team member experience in Aussie restaurants,” says KFC Australia’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, Michael Clark.

“The new KFC also marks the beginning of our partnership with saveBOARD, aligning with our commitment to investing in more sustainable solutions that promote a circular economy in KFC restaurants. We look forward to working with saveBOARD to scale their incredible work across Australia.”

For more information regarding saveBOARD, click here.