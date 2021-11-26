If the NSW government is to be believed, new sustainability standards for the State’s homes are expected to save residents nearly $1000 per year on energy bills as well as helping reduce the State’s carbon footprint.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes claims BASIX has prevented 12.3 million tonnes of greenhouse gas over the past 17 years – equivalent to taking 2.5 million cars off the road.

“These proposed increases in standards will see more energy-efficient homes from Double Bay to Dubbo and beyond, with better design, better insulation, more sunlight and more solar panels,” says Stokes.

“We want to lift BASIX standards even higher to drive down emissions further, saving another 150,000 tonnes a year and helping to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

“Better design will keep your home naturally cooler in summer and warmer in winter, so you won’t be turning the heater or air conditioner on as often.

Energy bills are expected to reduce significantly as a result of the new BASIX standards:

Savings of up to $190 each year for people living in high-rise apartments;

Savings of up to $850 each year for people living in new Western Sydney houses; and

Savings of up to $980 a year for people living in new houses in the regions.

“To showcase the benefits of these new measures, we’re inviting up to 10 builders to test the proposed BASIX requirements ahead of its official roll out next year,” says Stokes.

These new targets complement work underway, such as “…planting one million trees and investing $4.8 million to make building materials more environmentally friendly,” he notes.

Image: https://www.yourhome.gov.au/house-designs