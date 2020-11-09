3 more days to the 2020 Sustainability Awards

There are just There is just 4 more days to go before this year’s Sustainability Awards.to go before this year’s Sustainability Awards.

Hosted by Architecture + Design magazine, these Sustainability Awards are one of a few industry programs that bring leading designers, suppliers and sustainable building practitioners together to celebrate the industry’s best projects, products and of course, people.

This year heralds the 14th consecutive year the Sustainability Awards have delivered and awarded the highest calibre and largest diversity of national entries possible.

This year with the awards going online in a virtual space, they have finally evolved from a national awards program into an international one.

In other words, the 2020 Sustainability Awards will be streamlined live on Thursday, November 12 – not only as the feature of this year’s Australian built and design sector, but also as an important event in the pantheon of global sustainability awards programs.

The Awards Gala will be live-streamed to a national and international audience, meaning that for the first time ever, the Architecture + Design Sustainability Awards will become Australia’s sustainability design and build sector window to the whole world.

Click here for more details and information on the 2020 Sustainability Awards, streaming live on Thursday, November 12, 2020.