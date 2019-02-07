Just 24 hours to go before INDE.Awards entries close

Since the INDE.Awards’ 2019 entry deadline is this Friday, February 8, we asked some past winners to tell us why they chose to enter INDEs and how the awards have impacted their practice and business in the year following.

Building your network, connecting with your regional community and raising awareness for your brand have become cornerstones of the INDE.Awards program. Binding this all together, though, is a continual focus on what makes architecture and design truly progressive, and worthy of global recognition.

As Julian Ashton, principal at BVN, confirms, the recognition is an affirmation of outstanding design work and rigorous research. BVN took out the top award for The Work Space in 2018 for their CSIRO Synergy Building – dubbed the ‘Xbox shaped building’. The building entices scientists out of their labs and into open, collaborative spaces; it’s an exciting shift away from that industry’s more ‘cloistered’ ways of working.

“The recognition by the INDE.Awards Jury of these spaces, as opposed to traditional workplace spaces is an affirmation for BVN of the research and design work we put into the contemporary workplace,” says Julian. Not to mention the application of that research into other building forms – hospitals, universities and schools, to name a few.

For Mia Feasey of Siren Design, receiving the People’s Choice for The Luminary (2018) has raised awareness for her brand, both within her immediate network and far beyond.

“Winning [The Luminary] award has been a huge honour, we have been given a massive opportunity to raise the awareness of our brand not just within our industry,” she confirms. Having built Siren Design from the ground up, Mia is living proof that guts and ambition can make dreams a reality. “Personally it has been a career highlight and I am incredibly grateful,” she says.

Enter here.