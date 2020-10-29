Just 2 weeks to go to the 2020 Sustainability Summit

There are now just two more weeks to go until the start of the 2020 Sustainability Summit.

With a special keynote delivered by our internationally-acclaimed guest, Dr. Janis Birkeland, the Sustainability Summit has been designed to bring together dozens of academics, industry experts, and corporate specialists who will discuss, investigate and evaluate the most pressing issues around built environment sustainability currently affecting the industry and the country.

In terms of this years’ more than 30 panellists, the full list can be found here.

This year, the five panel subjects will be:

This year, the Summit will be held online due to the pandemic, however for attendees this will prove to be an added bonus as this will ensure that the 2020 Sustainability Summit will now have the potential for a global audience and not just a national one as in previous years.

So for just $99, attendees will be able to listen and interact over a full day of talks and discussions about the latest ideas and trends in sustainable as well as receiving 5 formal CPD points from the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA).

The 2020 Summit will be held on Thursday, November 12 online with tickets available here.