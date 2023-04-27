Jury for the 2023 Sustainability Awards announced

A group of leading Australian experts in sustainable architecture, building design and building innovation will judge the 2023 Sustainability Awards.

The awards are now in their 17th year and will once again recognise and reward the projects, products, and people from across Australia at the forefront in sustainable building design.

The 10-member jury will include Simon Lincoln (Make Architects), Alex Symes (Alexander Symes Architect), Simone Schenkle (Gruen Architecture), Kate Nason (Frasers Property)

Mahalath Halperin (Mahalath Halperin Architects), David Coates (Sustainable Building & Design), Jeremy Spencer (Positive Footprints Sustainable Design & Construction), Arianna Brambilla (University of Sydney), Marni Reti (Kaunitz Yeung Architecture) and Ben Peake (Carter Williamson Architects).

For the first time in 10 years, the Awards will have a new Head Judge in the form of Jeremy Spencer, owner, and founder of Positive Footprints Sustainable Design & Construction.

This diverse and highly skilled panel of judges will bring their unique perspectives on sustainability together to decide which of the entrants have demonstrated the highest levels of excellence in contributing to a sustainable built environment.

The awards shortlist will be announced later this year, with the winners will be presented at a gala dinner in Sydney’s magnificent Allianz Stadium on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Image: Jeremy Spencer (Linkedin)

For more information, go to: https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/#