Jury announced for Australian Interior Design Awards 2019

The organisers of the upcoming Australian Interior Design Awards have announced an expert panel of judges selected from some Australia’s most well-respected interior design and architecture practices.

Australia’s leading industry-based awards program, the Australian Interior Design Awards (AIDA) is delivered by the Design Institute of Australia and Architecture Media’s Artichoke magazine to celebrate excellence in interior design across residential, commercial and public spaces.

Entry to AIDA’s 16th edition is open to all Australian-based designers from established and emerging design firms, regardless of project location or professional affiliation.

The 2019 jury includes Sonia Simpfendorfer, creative director, Nexus Designs; Caroline Choker, co-director, ACME & Co; Koichi Takada, principal, Koichi Takada Architects; Peta Heffernan, co-founding director, Liminal Studio; Ingrid Richards, co-director, Richards & Spence; Kieron Wong, director, Cox Architecture; Tony Dickens, senior associate, HASSELL; and Angela Biddle, director, Scott Carver.

Jury convener, Geraldine Maher – principal of Geraldine Maher Design says the incredible judging panel reflects the award program’s strong standing within the Australian design community.

“2019’s panel consists of some of Australia’s most highly regarded interior design minds. The exceptionally high calibre of our jurors is mirrored in the excellence of the projects that are entered and acknowledged throughout each year’s awards program.

“These projects continue to demonstrate the innovation and ingenuity of the Australian design industry, with the vast pool of talent continuing to impress jurors year-after-year.”

One of the Australian design industry’s most respected awards programs for over a decade, the Australian Interior Design Awards comprises of seven primary categories: Retail Design, Hospitality Design, Workplace Design, Public Design, Installation Design, Residential Design, and Residential Decoration.

The five automatic categories include: Best of State Commercial; Best of State Residential; International Design; Sustainability Advancement; and Premier Award for Interior Design.

Entries will close on Friday, 15 February 2019, with the full shortlist to be announced online by close of business on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

All awards and commendations will be presented at the Awards Announcement Dinner, which will be held at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Friday, 31 May 2019.