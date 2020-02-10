Jun Aoki’s Louis Vuitton ship

Jun Aoki has designed French design house, Louis Vuitton’s, latest and largest flagship store in Osaka, Japan, announcing its opening on February 1.

Aoki’s work, which is no surprise to the LV family, has already spanned a total of X spread out over Japan, the United States and China.

For his latest addition to his LV portfolio, he has drawn on Osaka’s history as a sea-faring city, with a light, airy structure inspired by the traditional Higaki-Kaisen sailing boat, and its billowing sails.

“The purity of the façade is reinforced by the use of metal fretwork motifs at ground level, giving the impression of a ship floating on water,” according to Louis Vuitton.

“The design of the façade also allows for the optimal use of natural light. By illuminating the different levels, the store breathes the city’s energy, while offering clients a sense of calm and respite.”

The stores’ interiors, by New York designer Peter Marino, has followed similar motifs. With wood-clad pillars, wooden ‘decks’ and traditional Japanese materials such as woodwork and origami washi paper decorated spaces, according to designboom.

Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji had its grand opening on February 1, 2020 and has a café, Le Café V on the 7th floor.