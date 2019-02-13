Judging panel announced for 33rd Dulux Colour Awards

The judges for the 2019 Dulux Colour Awards have been announced with several leading names from Australia and New Zealand’s design and creative industries making the list. The latest edition of Dulux Colour Awards marks the 33rd year of recognising architects and interior designers for their creative use of colour in projects.

The jury for the 2019 Dulux Colour Awards consists of Rosa Coy, director of Coy Yiontis Architects; Mardi Doherty, director of Doherty Design Studio; Simon Farrell-Green, editor of HOME magazine in New Zealand; Matt Gibson, director of Matt Gibson Architecture + Design; and Carole Whiting, director of Carole Whiting Interiors + Design.

Describing the judges as design authorities and thought leaders in their respective fields, who were skilled at identifying inventive use of colour in built environments, Dulux colour planning and communications manager Andrea Lucena-Orr says the company looked forward to hearing the judges’ insights and appraisals of all the bold project submissions by the talented Australian and New Zealand architects and designers.

The 2019 Dulux Colour Awards will be given across the following categories: Commercial Interior: Workplace and Retail; Commercial Interior: Public and Hospitality; Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior; Residential Interior; Single Residential Exterior; Student (Years 1 – 6); Grand Prix: New Zealand Entrants; and Grand Prix: Australian Entrants.

Category winners will each take home AUD $1,000 in prize money while the winner of the Student category will be given AUD $500. Winners of the Australian Grand Prix and New Zealand Grand Prix awards will receive AUD $5,000 and NZD $5,000 respectively.

Entries to the 33rd Dulux Colour Awards are open now, with submissions strictly closing on 28 February 2019.

The winners will be announced at a gala function at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) on 8 May 2019, compered by award-winning architect and Grand Designs Australia host, Peter Maddison.