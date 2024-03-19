Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Joyner cleared of corruption allegations
shareShare

Joyner cleared of corruption allegations

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption says it has closed an investigation into DPHI Director Katie Joyner, after it was alleged the public servant took advantage of the NSW Government’s Transport Oriented Development scheme.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

19 Mar 2024 2m read View Author

Joyner-cleared-of-allegations-1732001558.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) says it has closed an investigation into DPHI Director Katie Joyner, after it was alleged the public servant took advantage of the NSW Government’s Transport Oriented Development (TOD) scheme (the Bays West TOD precinct concept pictured above).

The allegations were originally made by Alister Henskens SC MP in the NSW Parliament on 8 February 2024, and were followed up in a report submitted the day after. It was alleged that Joyner had purchased a property within the newly rezoned TOD radius after acquiring information in her official functions as DPHI Director.

ICAC says it examined whether Joyner engaged in any corrupt conduct by suggesting to other landowners in the area that they band together and sell their properties to developers for financial gain. A number of records and interviews were undertaken, as well as forensic reviews of electronic devices.

“The Commission is satisfied there is no evidence that Ms Joyner or any other person engaged in corrupt conduct, and has accordingly determined to close its investigation,” the statement reads.

“The Commission has written to Ms Joyner’s legal representative, The Cabinet Office and DPHI, advising the outcome of its investigation.”

The Commission says it will not be making further comment.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap