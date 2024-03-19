The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) says it has closed an investigation into DPHI Director Katie Joyner, after it was alleged the public servant took advantage of the NSW Government’s Transport Oriented Development (TOD) scheme (the Bays West TOD precinct concept pictured above).

The allegations were originally made by Alister Henskens SC MP in the NSW Parliament on 8 February 2024, and were followed up in a report submitted the day after. It was alleged that Joyner had purchased a property within the newly rezoned TOD radius after acquiring information in her official functions as DPHI Director.

ICAC says it examined whether Joyner engaged in any corrupt conduct by suggesting to other landowners in the area that they band together and sell their properties to developers for financial gain. A number of records and interviews were undertaken, as well as forensic reviews of electronic devices.

“The Commission is satisfied there is no evidence that Ms Joyner or any other person engaged in corrupt conduct, and has accordingly determined to close its investigation,” the statement reads.

“The Commission has written to Ms Joyner’s legal representative, The Cabinet Office and DPHI, advising the outcome of its investigation.”

The Commission says it will not be making further comment.