Through this partnership, Arup will lead a team with partners SYSTRA to plan the proposed network operation of high-speed rail in Australia.

Arup and SYSTRA have been at the forefront of high-speed and faster rail development globally for more than 40 years. The firms bring extensive international experience in high-speed operations and maintenance blended with local rail planning expertise to the project.

The team will play a key role in defining the high-speed rail product and network concept for a planned future system between Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, and Brisbane, with initial focus on the operations and maintenance requirements for the first stage between Sydney and Newcastle, for which a business case is currently underway.

“High-speed rail opens up a wealth of benefits for the communities it connects, providing a sustainable transport link for residents, workers, and visitors, and unlocking the potential for social and economic growth,” says Alex Borg, Australasia Transport Leader at Arup.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Arup to bring our extensive global experience and dedication to sustainable development to this project and help shape the future of transport on Australia’s east coast.”

The contract for Network Rail Operations Planning was awarded to the Arup-led team after a competitive tender process by the High Speed Rail Authority, as part of their work to deliver the Sydney to Newcastle Business Case.

“SYSTRA is delighted to contribute to define Australia’s vision for a more connected and sustainable future,” says Jean-Philippe Lavallee, Operations and Maintenance Director at SYSTRA.

“We look forward to leveraging of our global expertise gained through worldwide high-speed rail projects, finely completed with our local knowledge and on-the-ground expertise, to define a sustainable, attractive, performant, and cost-efficient high-speed rail transportation system.”

With 14.9 million passengers annually, Sydney to Newcastle is the busiest intercity rail line in Australia. The business case will determine important elements of the network, including proposed corridor alignment, station locations, fleet, cost estimate and construction timeframes.

Image: Arup