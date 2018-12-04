John Wardle Architects to launch Sydney studio

John Wardle Architects (JWA) will open its new Sydney studio in Surry Hills in January 2019.

The studio will be led by Principal Matthew Todd, working closely with key practice members who will have a strong presence in Sydney and Melbourne. Todd brings to the role over 25 years of experience throughout Australia, South-East Asia and the UK in large-scale civic, institutional and civic projects.

“I’ve had an ongoing fascination with the city that’s grown as we’ve worked on a series of project over many years,” says JWA director John Wardle.

“I know we’re going to derive enormous pleasure from getting to know the city more intimately, building on our existing knowledge but investigating further into the skills, materials and systems on offer in Sydney.”

“JWA’s work readily translates to the Sydney environment,” adds Todd.

“There’s a sensitivity to place and a fascination with the process of making, the capability of materials, a very refined aesthetic and a sense of humanity and spirit about what buildings should do.”

The Sydney launch follows an exceptionally successful year for JWA, according to the firm. Captain Kelly’s Cottage was awarded both Dezeen’s House Interior of the Year and Highly Commended Villa at the World Architecture Festival. Monash University Learning & Teaching Building won both National and Victorian Chapter AIA Awards for Educational Architecture and Interior Architecture.