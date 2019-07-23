John Wardle Architects reveals new design for UTAS campus

John Wardle Architects (JWA) has revealed an all-white design for the first building of the University of Tasmania’s (UTAS) new Northern Transformation Project.

Led by JWA, the design team also includes local Tasmanian practice 1+2 Architecture.

The new building will be located at the University’s Inveresk campus in Launceston, Tasmania, including a library and ‘student experience building’.

The library has been designed to encourage life-long learning and cater to disadvantaged communities, while the student experience building is said to be a place for people to connect, bringing together people from all regions of northern Tasmania.

As a reference to the site’s industrial heritage, the building’s design features a distinctive sawtooth roof.

Above all however, it will be a modern structure designed to meet the needs of today’s students while also being futureproof.

Engineered timber will be used throughout the building, showcasing new large construction methods.

The project’s major stages are expected to be complete by 2024.