A development application has been lodged with the City of Sydney for a new mixed use office development in the heart of Alexandria, NSW.

The $82-million Bourke & Bowden precinct will feature a four-storey commercial building designed to house cafes, dining spaces and retail stores on the ground level, office spaces on the upper levels, and car parking in the basement.

“It sits at the heart of a rapidly changing Alexandria – a new demographic and an evolving urban condition generated by the stimulus of nearby Green Square and the urban regeneration of the southern fringe of the Sydney CBD,” says John Wardle Architects.

Bourke & Bowden’s dynamic façade in rich shades of terracotta and umber recalls the character of Alexandria’s manufacturing and industrial past while also looking to its future.

What stands out on the precinct’s central courtyard is a distinctive treehouse structure, which houses meeting spaces for the building’s future occupants. The landscaped courtyard provides a sanctuary from the noise of the street and serves as an open air extension of the workplace and ground level retail offerings.

The Bowden Street frontage is defined by a north facing veranda, which provides an active, landscaped link between the proposed key green spaces to the north and to the south of the site, the architects explained.

The project is heavily invested in landscape design, with plans for perimeter landscaping along Bourke Road and Bowden Street, landscaped external terraces on all levels and a rooftop garden.