John Wardle Architects designs pair of industrial buildings for University of Tasmania

John Wardle Architects has designed a pair of two new buildings for the University of Tasmania.

Created as part of the extensive redevelopment of the Inveresk campus in Launceston, the buildings are strategically located within and between existing campus facilities to amplify the shared opportunities of the precinct.

The cornerstone buildings will house a significant portion of the University of Tasmania’s teaching and research activity in Inveresk.

The first River’s Edge Building is designed in collaboration with local Tasmanian practice 1 Plus 2 Architecture.

The building will include flexible teaching and research spaces for the College of Arts, Law and Education, as well as the Riawunna Centre, which supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

Formally, it draws inspiration from the saw-tooth roof lines in Inveresk, and is scheduled to be complete in 2023.

The second project is the Willis Street Building which was made to house “science in a shed." The program includes food science, health and physical education spaces, as well as a wing for research and laboratories.

Located across North Esk River, the design features a large roof and an atrium that will connect the two bisecting wings.

“Our design has been driven by a sense of discovery, and the excitement of remapping an historically significant part of the city with its old, industrial railyards and riverside setting,” John Wardle said.

Development applications have been submitted for both buildings. Following Council planning processes, construction of the River’s Edge building is planned to start by mid next year.

The Willis Street building would start construction from late next year, for completion in early 2024.