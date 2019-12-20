John McAslan + Partners & Woods Bagot to design new Waterloo Station

John McAslan + Partners and Woods Bagot will be the architects of the new Sydney Metro Waterloo Station.

Located at the heart of the urban renewal scheme, John McAslan + Partners' Sydney lead Troy Uleman says: “The district of Waterloo is a dynamic, multicultural urban context, rich and varied in history and demographics. Waterloo Station will be the impetus behind the development of the wider area. The station will form a new gateway to the precinct and it’s critical that it has a strong Waterloo identity.”

John McAslan + Partners says that the design is “deeply grounded in the context of place, connecting to the rich history of the inner-city suburb to reflect the identity of Waterloo today.”

“The design’s materiality and form are directly influenced by the area’s distinctive local vernacular, and the site’s rich history, geology and context. Natural light will be filtered into the below-ground station by a network of skylights, providing a welcoming environment and a sense of spatial permeability. Integrated public art to will also add a further layer of interpretation of local context,” the firm says.

“Our design approach is to create a vibrant and dynamic station with a strong and recognisable local identity, that will be the catalyst for regeneration in the local area. The Integrated Station Development will be key to unlocking opportunities and providing better connections both locally and to the wider city,” says Uleman.

Images: Supplied