Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
John McAslan + Partners & Woods Bagot to design new Waterloo Station
shareShare

John McAslan + Partners & Woods Bagot to design new Waterloo Station

John McAslan + Partners and Woods Bagot will be the architects of the new Sydney Metro Waterloo Station.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

20 Dec 2019 2m read View Author

John-McAslan-Partners-Woods-Bagot-to-design-new-Wa-1732011283.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

John McAslan + Partners and Woods Bagot will be the architects of the new Sydney Metro Waterloo Station.

Located at the heart of the urban renewal scheme, John McAslan + Partners' Sydney lead Troy Uleman says: “The district of Waterloo is a dynamic, multicultural urban context, rich and varied in history and demographics. Waterloo Station will be the impetus behind the development of the wider area. The station will form a new gateway to the precinct and it’s critical that it has a strong Waterloo identity.”

John McAslan + Partners says that the design is “deeply grounded in the context of place, connecting to the rich history of the inner-city suburb to reflect the identity of Waterloo today.”

John McAslan + Partners & Woods Bagot to design new Waterloo Station

“The design’s materiality and form are directly influenced by the area’s distinctive local vernacular, and the site’s rich history, geology and context. Natural light will be filtered into the below-ground station by a network of skylights, providing a welcoming environment and a sense of spatial permeability. Integrated public art to will also add a further layer of interpretation of local context,” the firm says.

“Our design approach is to create a vibrant and dynamic station with a strong and recognisable local identity, that will be the catalyst for regeneration in the local area. The Integrated Station Development will be key to unlocking opportunities and providing better connections both locally and to the wider city,” says Uleman.

Images: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap