The Project Management Institute's (PMI) 2024 Jobs Report indicates that the Australian construction industry will be provided a boost in the form of a number of key infrastructure projects, namely those associated with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

According to the report, the upcoming summer games plus a national commitment to net-zero emissions will boost the industry following a period of intense turmoil.. This presents a golden opportunity not just for construction workers and architects, but also for project managers – the unsung heroes who ensure these ambitious plans become reality.

The report highlights a surge in demand for project managers. This confluence of factors – ongoing construction, a climate focus, and the Olympics – creates a perfect storm for project management expertise.

The report positions Australia as the Asia-Pacific leader in project manager salaries, with a median annual income of AUD $159,000, second only to the United States. It is anticipated this number will rise as the construction professionals will play a key role in delivering the infrastructure projects slated for completion in the coming years.

The industry is also undergoing a digital revolution. While AI is still a nascent force in construction, the PMI report suggests its use is rising. Project managers who can leverage these tools will be in high demand. Certifications like the PMI Construction Professional Certification and the PMI Infinity program can equip professionals with the skills to excel in this evolving landscape.

