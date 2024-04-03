John McAslan + Partners (JMP) will take their expertise stateside, in the wake of taking on a major transport revitalisation project in the heart of New York City.

Confirmed as the architects for the design of the Penn Station Reconstruction along with WSP and FXC, the practice will no doubt rely on the experiences of working with the NSW Government to deliver design outcomes for Central Station (with Woods Bagot) and Waterloo Station. Additional rail projects completed worldwide include the acclaimed design King’s Cross in London, Belfast Grand Central in North Ireland and Bond Street Station, also in London.

JMP Studio Leader, the Sydney-based Troy Uleman, says the practice will look to utilise its new US outpost to gain design contracts for new builds and retrofits in key sectors of housing, culture and education, along with transport.

"Penn Station is one of the world's busiest transport hubs and we're excited to play a role in the transformation of this iconic station,” he says of the practice’s upcoming megaproject.

“The Penn Station revitalisation shares the same objectives as the work we delivered at Sydney Central - revitalise old infrastructure, bring in light and air, improve the experience for users and open up movement in and around the city."

An expert in transport architecture, Uleman says transport hubs hold a high level of influence in regards to the look and feel of a city’s built environment.

"The value of transport-led infrastructure to cities can't be overstated," he says.

"Good design is key to realising the full potential of transport hubs as community spaces that drive economic growth and make a positive impact socially, environmentally and culturally."

John McAslan + Partners' NYC studio is in Brooklyn’s Dumbo precinct and is led by Associate Director Imran Patel (pictured), who was previously based in Sydney.